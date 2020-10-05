Singapore Airlines launches the digital version of the Star Alliance Connection Service, embedded in SQ App

The Star Alliance Connection Service was introduced in 2017 to facilitate time-critical flight connections between Star Alliance member airlines and, until now, has required dedicated staff support to assist affected passengers in transferring between flights.

The digital version of the Star Alliance Connection Service embeds in the participating member airline’s mobile app, providing updated transfer information and intuitive navigational services through the customer’s smartphone at major hub airports, without further intervention.

Information provided by the digital version includes the optimum route from the arrival to the departure gate, as well as distance and time needed to get there. In the case of critical connections, passengers receive a digital express connection card that allows expedited passage through certain checkpoints.

Star Alliance adopted the Airline Accelerator technology of Living Map, a UK-based digital location and mapping specialist, whose advanced indoor positioning product provides the foundation for each customized customer routing within the airport terminal.

This initial release focuses on London Heathrow Airport (LHR) Terminal 2. SIA passengers connecting to or from any other Star Alliance member airline in the terminal will have access to the airport maps via the SingaporeAir mobile app. Star Alliance plans to roll out the digital version of its Connection Service to more transfer-intensive airports for adoption by other member airlines in the future. Android users are experiencing this enhancement first, and the implementation for iOS users will take place subsequently.

SIA Executive Vice President Commercial, Mr Lee Lik Hsin, said: “Launching the Connection Service on the SingaporeAir mobile app, in partnership with Star Alliance, is part of our efforts to use digital technologies to provide a more seamless end-to-end journey to our customers. As the world’s leading digital airline, we will continue to find innovative ways to enhance the experience for our customers and support their evolving needs.”

Mr Christian Draeger, Star Alliance Vice President Customer Experience, said: “We know that it can be challenging at times for customers to navigate through large, unfamiliar airports when connecting from one flight to another, especially when unexpected delays have an impact on the connecting time. The digital Connection Service is designed to provide our customers with easy and intuitive guidance at their fingertips, making transferring a smooth, frictionless and, now, touchless experience. We are delighted to be launching this timely innovation to our product together with alliance member Singapore Airlines and, as we welcome back passengers to flying, we look forward to expanding the enhancement in our major connecting hubs. The digital Connection Service is but one of several technological advances Star Alliance will be communicating to address the need for contactless services.”

October 05, 2020