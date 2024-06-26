Singapore Airlines extends cargo partnership with WFS for new London Gatwick flights and Europe (incl. Brussels)

The cargo handling partnership between Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has expanded across Europe.
Here’s a breakdown:
- Contract Extensions: SIA renews 3-year cargo handling contracts with WFS in the UK (including London Heathrow & Manchester), France (Paris), and Belgium (Brussels).
- New Gatwick Service: WFS will handle cargo for SIA’s new five weekly flights between London Gatwick and Singapore Changi Airport using Airbus A350s.
- Longstanding Partnership: The Paris contract extension extends WFS’s service to SIA in France for over 40 years.
- End-to-End Solution: WFS (part of SATS Group) emphasises its ability to offer a complete cargo handling solution for these routes.