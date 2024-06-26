Singapore Airlines extends cargo partnership with WFS for new London Gatwick flights and Europe (incl. Brussels)

By
André Orban
-
0
0
Singapore Airlines has awarded WFS 3-year cargo handling contracts in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium.

The cargo handling partnership between Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has expanded across Europe.

Here’s a breakdown:

  • Contract Extensions: SIA renews 3-year cargo handling contracts with WFS in the UK (including London Heathrow & Manchester), France (Paris), and Belgium (Brussels).
  • New Gatwick Service: WFS will handle cargo for SIA’s new five weekly flights between London Gatwick and Singapore Changi Airport using Airbus A350s.
  • Longstanding Partnership: The Paris contract extension extends WFS’s service to SIA in France for over 40 years.
  • End-to-End Solution: WFS (part of SATS Group) emphasises its ability to offer a complete cargo handling solution for these routes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.