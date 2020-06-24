Singapore Airlines cancels launch of flights to Brussels Airport in October 2020

Singapore Airlines (SI) will not launch on 25 October 2020 its new route from Singapore to Brussels, which was supposed to be operated four times a week, as reported by both Routesonline and AeroNewsX.

SIA won’t reach Brussels as a passenger carrier this year. The airline has decided to cancel its launch to Brussels Airport expected on 25 October, that we announced last December. Booking is no longer available, including for flights in Summer 2021.

This decision is a direct result of the current outbreak and is ironically linked to the departure of Singapore Airlines passenger service in 2003 after another crisis, the SARS-CoV outbreak.

The airline was supposed to fly four times per week to the Belgian capital, using Airbus A350-900 aircraft (Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from Brussels), and would have been codeshared with Brussels Airlines.

It is not yet known whether the route will be relaunched in the future.