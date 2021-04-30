Singapore Airlines awards Brussels Airport handling contract to WFS

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has expanded its partnership with Singapore Airlines with the awarding of a new contract by the airline in Brussels and renewals of existing agreements in Paris, London and Manchester.

The contract in Belgium is a major win for WFS’ new cargo terminal operation at Brussels Airport, which opened in January. The three-year deal to support Singapore Airlines’ five Boeing 747 cargo flights a week from Brussels reinforces WFS’ decision to invest in the new 250,000-tonne capacity freight facility less than two years after opening another new 9,000 m² terminal in the Brucargo West development.

The new, additional terminal is designed to support WFS’ customers’ premium products and uses new technologies to improve operational efficiency and customer experience.

This includes a dedicated pharma zone as well as kiosk-based, self-service reception points for truck drivers, enabling them to stay in their vehicles when completing cargo deliveries and collections, and expediting their assignment to one of the terminal’s 40 cargo gates. In line with WFS’ core priority of safety and security, the new building is also equipped with state-of-the-art security access controls and cargo screening technologies.

Barry Nassberg, Group Chief Commercial Officer at WFS, said: “This is a significant strengthening of our relationship with Singapore Airlines and represents big gains for our operations in Belgium, France and the UK because of the airline’s size and importance in the market. We understand this responsibility and greatly value Singapore Airlines’ confidence in WFS.”