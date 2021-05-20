SIA Group posts s$4.3 billion net loss after toughest year in its history

Passenger traffic down 97.9% due to global restrictions on international travel

Strong cargo revenues cushioned plunge in passenger contributions

S$2.0 billion non-cash impairment charge largely on removal of 45 older aircraft

Proposed issuance of additional mandatory convertible bonds to strengthen Group’s liquidity position in order to navigate crisis and secure future growth

Transformation programme reinforces foundation for SIA Group to emerge stronger

The Covid-19 pandemic, which began to spread globally in February 2020, resulted in unprecedented restrictions on international air travel at the start of the financial year. Successive waves of Covid-19 infections and more virulent strains emerged over the course of the 12 months. As a result, the Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group’s passenger traffic (measured in revenue passenger-kilometres) shrank 97.9% in the financial year ended 31 March 2021 from a year before.