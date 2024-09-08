Severe turbulence on Scoot flight from Singapore to Guangzhou leaves seven injured

A Scoot airline flight from Singapore to Guangzhou, China, encountered severe turbulence on Friday, injuring seven people, including four passengers and three crew members.

The Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner experienced turbulence while approaching Guangzhou in Guangdong province. One passenger was hospitalised for further observation, while the others received medical assistance upon arrival.

This incident is the latest in a series of turbulence-related accidents, raising concerns about passenger safety on commercial flights. Scoot emphasised its commitment to supporting the injured passengers and crew members.