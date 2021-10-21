Scoot resumes non-stop flights between Singapore and Berlin, complementing the flights via Athens

Scoot, the low-cost carrier of Singapore Airlines, has resumed direct non-stop flights from BER to Singapore. The airline now connects the Berlin/Brandenburg region with Asia three times per week. The return of the long-haul route to BER has been made possible with the expansion of the ‘travel corridor for the vaccinated’ between Germany and Singapore (also known as the Vaccinated Travel Lane, or VLT).

The airline operates flights on the route on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. In the period from 20 to 29 October, the Dreamliners with their distinctive yellow livery will take off from BER at 11.20 each day. Arrival in Singapore is at 05.40 the following day. Aircraft operating in the opposite direction take off at 01.40 with arrival in BER at 08.45.

Flight times will change with the start of the winter flights schedule. From 01 November, the schedule will be as below:

Berlin – Singapore (TR735), Departure 10.45, Arrival 05.45 (following day)

Singapore – Berlin (TR734), Departure 01.40, Arrival 07.50

Berlin – Athens – Singapore flights, which commenced in August, complement the non-stop connection. The airline operates on this route each Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. These flights are not subject to the VLT regulation. Singapore is thus currently served daily with flights from BER.

20 October 2021, 14:00