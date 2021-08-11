Scoot flies from Singapore to Berlin Brandenburg

Welcome to BER! Scoot, the Singapore airline with the bright yellow branding, is back in the capital region and is now resuming the city’s connection with Asia. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner landed at Berlin Brandenburg Airport Willy Brandt for the first time on 10 August.

The low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines will now fly from BER rather than from TXL to Singapore via Athens three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Scoot has gradually been returning to Europe since May and is thus rebuilding its long-haul network. Non-stop flights between Central Europe and Southeast Asia from BER to Singapore are planned as part of the ongoing vaccination campaign.