Scoot expands Europe network to London Gatwick Airport

Scoot launches flight between Singapore and London via Bangkok

Milestone for Scoot as the current sole low-cost carrier to operate non-stop flights between Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport and London Gatwick Airport

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), celebrates yet another milestone with the announcement of a new service between Singapore and London’s Gatwick Airport via Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport.

In addition to being the sole low-cost carrier (LCC) to operate non-stop flights between Bangkok and London, this will also be the airline’s first entry into the United Kingdom (UK). Scoot’s service via Bangkok complements the existing non-stop services operated between Singapore and London Heathrow Airport by Scoot’s parent, Singapore Airlines.

Scoot’s new service will commence with flights from 16 December 2021 and be followed by three-times-weekly seasonal scheduled services from March 2022, with a further review and potential increase in frequency based on demand and regulatory approval.

All will be operated by Scoot’s widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners offering both Economy and ScootPlus cabins, sporting features such as in-flight wi-fi and the ability to upgrade to Scoot Plus or to Scoot-in-Silence – Scoot’s offering of a quiet-zone.

Scoot’s current widebody fleet consists of 20 Boeing 787 widebody aircraft, which are able to operate long-haul flights efficiently, given their superior operating economics and environmental gains.

Mr. Campbell Wilson, Scoot’s Chief Executive Officer, said “The progressive relaxation of international borders presents new opportunities for airlines and travellers alike. With the ability to now travel quarantine-free between the United Kingdom and Thailand, Scoot is excited to introduce the only low-cost option between Bangkok and London offering our unique combination of great value and great experience with a touch of Scootitude.

For nearly 10 years, Scoot has empowered travellers to customise their flight experience as they prefer, whether it be with extra legroom, checked baggage, free carry-on cabin luggage of 10kg, inflight Wi-Fi, tasty meals, Scoot-in-Silence or just enjoy an unbeatable airfare.”

Scoot was the first low-cost carrier in the world to operate flights with fully-vaccinated crew. Scoot delivers further peace of mind by offering customers the flexibility of a free one-time date change, as well as enhancing its Scootsurance coverage to include pandemic cover (including Covid-19) at no extra charge.

With the addition of London, Scoot will serve over 30 destinations in December 2021 as it progressively builds back to its pre-COVID coverage of 68 cities. Scoot currently operates daily flights between Singapore and Bangkok.

Travellers on Scoot, being part of the SIA Group, can earn and redeem KrisFlyer loyalty points on their journey.

12 November 2021