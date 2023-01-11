Runaway battery on board Scoot Airbus A320neo quickly extinguished by cabin crew

On 10 January, a runaway battery has caused some uproar on Scoot flight TR993 between Taipei, Taiwan and Singapore. The aircraft, an Airbus A320neo (registered 9V-TNE) was taxiing towards the active runway at Taipei when the incident occurred.

The cabin crew decisively handled the situation, as seen on this video clip that appeared on social media. The owner of the battery and his companion suffered burned fingertips.

Scoot is a fully-owned subsidiary of Singapore Airlines.

