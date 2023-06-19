Scoot Boeing 787-9 safely lands after losing nose gear wheel on departure

On 18 June, a Scoot Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner (registered 9V-OJF) operated flight TR897 between Seoul, South Korea and Taipei, Taiwan. The airport officials of Seoul Incheon airport contacted the authorities of Taipei Taoyuan airport to prepare a contingency plan as tire fragments were found on the runway shortly after the aircraft departed Seoul.

A post-flight inspection revealed that one of the nose gear wheels was missing. A Scoot spokesman said a technical fault was detected upon landing in Taipei on Monday, adding that the next flight, to Singapore, was subsequently cancelled.

The outbound flight carried 300 passengers. A replacement aircraft was dispatched to pick up the stranded passengers.

The Scoot spokesman apologised for the disruption caused, adding that hotel accommodation and flight refunds have been arranged for passengers where applicable.

“The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority, and we will continue to provide assistance to affected customers where necessary,” he said.

Scoot 787-9 lands safely at Taipei Taoyuan International Airport after losing a nose wheel on approach to the airport. pic.twitter.com/BT78Wdpbav — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) June 19, 2023