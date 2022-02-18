Qantas selects Airbus for A321P2F upgrades

Qantas has signed a contract with Airbus to enhance its three A321P2F freighter aircraft with new systems and airframe upgrades to maximise operational performance.

The modifications include the latest standard of LCD cockpit displays, weather radar, on-board flight data management, ETOPS 120 capability, as well as application of the “extended service goal” (ESG) airframe life-enhancement programme.

Klaus Roewe, Airbus Head of Customer Services, said: “We are very pleased that Qantas is entrusting Airbus’ engineering expertise to upgrade its aircraft to the latest technical standards. This upgrade also shows how Airbus Customer Services is committed to keeping its in-service aircraft current with all modern capabilities, thus preserving the value of the assets and our customers’ long-term investments in our products.”

To facilitate the upgrade, Airbus will provide Service Bulletins (SBs) and engineering support, as well as updating the aircraft’s technical documentation.

Between October 2020 and December 2021 Qantas became the first operator of the A321P2F when it took delivery of three aircraft following their conversion to freighter configuration by Elbe Flugzeugwerke (EFW) at the ST Engineering facility in Singapore. Qantas operates all three aircraft on domestic services on behalf of Australia Post.

EFW is a joint venture between ST Engineering and Airbus.

Singapore Airshow, 18 February 2022