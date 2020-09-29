Singapore Airlines offers two exclusive dinner options … take-off not included!

Amid the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic, airlines are looking into different ways to bring cash into the company: passenger aircraft being converted into cargo aircraft, repatriation flights and/or the so-called flights to nowhere: taking off and landing at the same airport. Singapore Airlines goes one step further by offering two new dining options: first and business class dining at home and … a unique dining experience onboard their Airbus A380 flagship.

Experience Singapore Airlines’ First Class or Business Class dining at home: enjoy a taste of Singapore Airlines, delivered to your home. Order a home-dining experience for two created by our world-renowned International Culinary Panel chefs, paired with your choice of wine or champagne. For a perfect re-creation of our First Class or Business Class experience at home, purchase the all-inclusive package, which comes with the exquisite tableware and luxurious amenities available exclusively onboard our flights.

For more information: visit SIA@home (Singapore Airlines)

For two days only (on 24 and 25 October), Singapore Airlines will be hosting dinners on their Airbus A380 double-decker superjumbo, located at Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Join the airline for a memorable dining experience in your choice of cabin class, topped with Singapore Airlines’ award-winning service, you can even watch a movie while you dine!

Savour signature international Singapore Airlines dishes in this unique restaurant. Or enjoy the best dishes from the Peranakan menu, specially designed by acclaimed Singaporean chef Shermay Lee. Pair your meal with two complimentary alcoholic drinks and a free flow of other beverages.

For more information: visit dine on board the A380 at Changi (Singapore Airlines)

Both dinner options are available on KrisShop, the airline’s online shopping site.



If you are a KrisFlyer member, you can redeem your miles for this experience or earn miles when you book.