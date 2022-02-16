Singapore Airlines finalises order for Airbus A350F

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has finalised a purchase agreement with Airbus for seven A350F freighter aircraft. The order was signed at the Singapore Airshow by SIA CEO Goh Choong Phong, and Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and Head of International Christian Scherer.

The order firms up the carrier’s commitment to the new generation freighter announced by the plane maker in December 2021. The newly ordered aircraft will replace the carrier’s existing 747-400F fleet from the fourth quarter of 2025.

“This order underscores the importance of the cargo market to the SIA Group. The introduction of the A350F will enhance our capabilities in this key sector, ensuring that we are ready for the growth opportunities that will arise in the coming years. These new-generation aircraft will substantially increase our operating efficiencies and reduce our fuel burn, making an important contribution towards the success of our long-term decarbonisation goals,” said Goh Choon Phong, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Airlines.

“Singapore Airlines is the world’s largest operator of the A350 and is now set to become the first to fly the all-new freighter variant,” said Christian Scherer. “The A350F will fit seamlessly into the carrier’s existing fleet, while redefining the operational efficiency of its cargo operations, bringing a 40% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions compared with the aircraft it will replace at SIA, while offering the same payload-carrying capacity and longer range. Consumer patterns have changed dramatically in recent times, generating increased demand for the swift transport of cargo by air. With the A350F, SIA will be well-positioned to respond to this enormous market potential in a profitable and sustainable way.”

The A350F meets the imminent wave of large freighter replacements and the evolving environmental requirements, shaping the future of air freight. The A350F will be powered by the latest technology, fuel-efficient Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines.

The A350F is based on the world’s most modern long-range passenger family. With a 109- tonne payload capability, the A350F will serve all cargo markets. The aircraft features a large main deck cargo door, with its fuselage length and capacity optimised around the industry’s standard pallets and containers.

More than 70% of the airframe will be made of advanced materials, resulting in a 30tonne lighter take-off weight and generating at least 20% lower fuel consumption and emissions over its current closest competitor. The A350F will fully meet ICAO’s enhanced CO₂ emissions standards coming into effect in 2027.

Singapore Airlines is the world’s largest operator of the A350, with 58 currently in service.