Body gear damage discovered on Singapore Airlines Boeing 747 freighter at Brussels Airport, Belgium

On 26 February, a Singapore Airlines Cargo Boeing 747-400 (registered 9V-SFO) operated freighter flight SQ7951 between Dallas Fort Worth, United States and Brussels, Belgium. After landing at Brussels, during a post-flight inspection, however, damage to the aircraft’s right hand body gear was discovered. 

Brussels Airport told The Aviation Herald, that an investigation is ongoing in coordination with Belgium’s civil aviation authority (DGTA), Singapore Airlines, Brussels’ Airport’s Safety Department and Dallas Ft. Worth Airport. With the findings made so far in Brussels there is no indication that the occurrence happened in Brussels.

On 28 February, the aircraft departed Brussels Airport destination Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Following pictures appeared on social media:

