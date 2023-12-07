Bankruptcy hits Dutch charter airline Silver Flight amid pandemic struggles

Silver Flight, a Dutch airline specialising in charter flights with a fleet of three Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, has been declared bankrupt by the court in Haarlem.

The company, which expanded during the pandemic with a focus on passenger, freight, and medical transport, faces uncertain prospects. A curator has been appointed to explore options for a potential restart or asset sale, leaving the company’s future hanging in the balance.

Founded in 2019, Silver Flight aimed to minimise emissions by using small local airports and boasted fuel-efficient turboprops for a more sustainable approach to air travel.