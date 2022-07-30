China travel recovering: Sichuan Airlines resumes flights between Helsinki and Chengdu

Starting on 29 July 2022, the Chinese airline Sichuan Airlines is flying once a week from Helsinki Airport to Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport. The reopening of the route is an important step towards the recovery of Chinese scheduled flights.

Originally launched in the summer of 2019, the route has been on a break due to COVID-19 restrictions. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has decided to allow flights from China to Finland not only from Shanghai but also from Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province.

“We are very happy that Sichuan Airlines is returning to Helsinki Airport. The reopening of the route is an important step towards the recovery of Chinese air travel from the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Petri Vuori, Finavia’s Senior Vice President responsible for route development.

The route is operated by Airbus A330 aircraft once a week on Fridays. During weeks 29–31, the arrival time in Helsinki Airport will be 04:00 local time and the flight to Chengdu will leave at 06:00.

The schedule will change on 19 August 2022, after which the flight will arrive at Helsinki Airport at 21:50 local time and leave for Chengdu at 23:20.

Previously, the route ran from Chengdu to Copenhagen via Helsinki Airport. Now the route runs directly between Helsinki Airport and Chengdu.

29.7.2022 at 10:00