Share of local aircraft in Russia’s airlines’ fleet may reach least 50% by 2030

Aeroflot Il-96-300

By 2030, Russian aircraft will account for at least half of the fleet of Russia’s main carriers, according to the materials for the Russian Federation’s draft budget for 2024 and the planning period 2025-2026.

Meeting domestic Russian transportation needs through Russian-made aviation equipment, with the share of Russian-made aeroplanes and helicopters in the fleets of the largest Russian air carriers reaching at least 50% and 90%, respectively, by 2030,” the passport of the state aviation development programme said.

At the same time, the plan specified that local aircraft will account for 14% of all aircraft in 2022, 20% in 2025, and 22% in 2026. Local-made helicopters will account for 87.5% of the market in 2022, 88.4% in 2025, and 88.5% in 2026.

