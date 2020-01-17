From Budapest to China on a daily basis with Shanghai Airlines

Just six months after its inaugural service with Shanghai Airlines took off, Budapest Airport celebrates the addition of two further Chinese destinations on its route map. Following exceptional success at the Hungarian gateway, the subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines now operates daily to Shanghai with twice-weekly links to include services via Chengdu and Xian.

Offering 207,000 annual seats with Shanghai Airlines, the carrier records an extraordinary 230% jump from 2019. As Chengdu and Xian enter Budapest’s route map, the capital city airport will operate six non-stop links to the East Asian country this year. These services join Beijing (Air China), Chongqing (Hainan Airlines), Sanya (launching February with Sunday Airlines), and Shanghai.

“Our commitment and investment in our Chinese bonds is clear at times like this,” says Dr Rolf Schnitzler, CEO, Budapest Airport. “With an 18% year-on-year growth in passengers between Budapest and China, Shanghai Airlines’ new connections play an important role in the positive partnership between the two countries,” adds Schnitzler.