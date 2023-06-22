Several European airlines, including Brussels Airlines, targeted by a complaint for “greenwashing”

Seventeen European airlines, including Lufthansa, Air France, KLM, Ryanair and Brussels Airlines, have been accused of greenwashing, which refers to the practice of making misleading climate-related claims.

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) filed a complaint with the EU, alleging that these airlines have breached EU rules on unfair commercial practices. The BEUC called for a Europe-wide investigation and demanded that airlines stop making claims that give consumers the impression that flying is sustainable.

Greenwashing involves using deceptive claims to portray products or operations as environmentally friendly. The complaint specifically targets airlines such as Air France, KLM, Ryanair, and Swiss, among others. The BEUC claims that the airlines are misleading consumers by charging extra for sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) that are not yet widely available and by making claims that paying extra credits can offset a flight’s CO2 emissions. Some airlines, such as Air France-KLM and Lufthansa, have responded by stating their commitment to sustainability and reducing emissions.