Heart Aerospace and Portuguese airline Sevenair sign LOI for up to six ES-30 electric aircraft

Swedish electric aeroplane maker Heart Aerospace and Portuguese airline Sevenair have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the purchase of three electric ES-30s with an option for an additional three.

The ES-30 is a regional aeroplane with a capacity of 30 passengers and a fully electric range of 200 kilometres, all-inclusive of typical airline reserves. This allows the aeroplane to operate with zero emissions and low noise. The ES-30 also includes a reserve-hybrid configuration, which can extend the range to 400 kilometres.

Sevenair is a regional airline specialising in public transport and wet lease contracts. It currently operates seven routes in Portugal, all of which can be covered by the ES-30s.

“We believe the ES-30 will be a game changer for the short distance regional flights offering low noise and no emissions. These features combined with the possibility of decreasing operating costs heavily impacted by fuel and maintenance will allow any airline operating the aircraft to offer new routes that before were not viable and expand the regional air connectivity to a broader spectrum of passengers,” said Alexandre Alves, Chief Commercial Officer at Sevenair.

With this latest expression of interest from Sevenair, Heart Aerospace has a total of 230 orders and 100 options for the ES-30, along with LOIs for a further 99 aeroplanes.

“With the ES-30, we have designed an aeroplane that can start cutting emissions from regional air travel before the end of this decade and it is progressive airlines such as Sevenair that make it a reality. We couldn’t be happier to have them as a partner,” said Anders Forslund, CEO of Heart Aerospace.

Sevenair is also a member of Heart Aerospace’s Industry Advisory Board, representing airlines, leasing companies and airports from all over the world.

“Heart Aerospace presented itself to us as a start-up company that combined a strong financial backup with an experienced team and strong industry partners. As members of the Airline Advisory Board we are proud to assist this amazing group in the development of an aircraft that will completely disrupt regional flights,” said Carlos Amaro, Chief Executive of Sevenair.

Gothenburg, Sweden, 14 Oct. 2022