Serve Air Cargo Boeing 727 suffers a hydraulic issue just after take-off Kinshasa N’Djili Airport (DRC)

Bart Noëth
On 21 March, a Serve Air Cargo Boeing 727 performed an emergency landing at Kinshasa’s N’Djili Airport (Democratic Republic of the Congo) after a hydraulic issue a few minutes after take-off. After the crew evacuated the aircraft, the 727 started rolling backwards and stopped on soft ground. 

