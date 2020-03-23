Serve Air Cargo Boeing 727 suffers a hydraulic issue just after take-off Kinshasa N’Djili Airport (DRC)

On 21 March, a Serve Air Cargo Boeing 727 performed an emergency landing at Kinshasa’s N’Djili Airport (Democratic Republic of the Congo) after a hydraulic issue a few minutes after take-off. After the crew evacuated the aircraft, the 727 started rolling backwards and stopped on soft ground.

On 21/03, A 727 cargo of #ServeAir (#DRC) reportedly performed an emerg. ldg @ N'Djiri due to hydraulic issues few mins after T.O. After landing,the crew evacuated through an evac slide but i wonder if the Captain forgot to activate the #ParkingBrake! @AviationSafety #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/YEQlpRBRPo — Cyril Ndegeya (@CyrilNdegeya) March 21, 2020