Budapest Airport welcomes SCAT Airlines with new Kazakhstan route

Budapest Airport announces the addition of SCAT Airlines, introducing a direct route to Shymkent, Kazakhstan, starting 27 May 2025. The twice-weekly service (Tuesdays and Saturdays) will operate on a Boeing 737 MAX 8200, offering modern comfort.

This marks Budapest Airport’s second new airline of 2025 and expands its Central Asian connectivity. The one-year initial operation enhances business and tourism links between Hungary and Kazakhstan. The airport aims to strengthen its role as a European gateway to Central Asia with more regional connections in the future.