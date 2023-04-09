Vaasa Airport (Finland) celebrates the return of SAS flights to Stockholm

Scandinavian Airlines reopened the flight connection between Vaasa and Stockholm. The return came after a three-year break and was celebrated on Monday 3 April 2023 at the Finavia airport.

On Monday 3 April, SAS resumed its regular scheduled flights from Vaasa Airport to Stockholm Arlanda Airport. The inaugural flight was operated by the leased CityJet CRJ-900 aircraft registered ES-ACP. There are three flights a week from Vaasa to Stockholm during Easter and a total of five weekly flights from week 16 onwards. SAS will then operate the route on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

“We are very happy that the route from Vaasa to Stockholm has been reopened. The connection between these two Nordic cities is an important part of Finavia airports’ growing route network,” says Petri Vuori , Finavia’s Senior Vice President, Sales and Route Development.

The long-awaited first flight was celebrated at Vaasa Airport in sunny weather. In addition to Finavia’s representatives, the opening was witnessed by Tomas Häyry, Mayor of Vaasa, and Niko Ek, SAS’s Head of Sales Europe, among others.

“Good to be back! SAS has returned to Vaasa after a three-year wait. This is a great day and the welcome has been very warm. The return of the route is truly the result of cooperation. There is a very strong demand for the Vaasa–Stockholm route, and it enables good connections from around the world to Vaasa and from Vaasa to the world,” Niko Ek said in his opening speech.

The Stockholm route provides passengers with a number of smooth connections to Scandinavia and around Europe.

SAS operates the Vaasa–Stockholm connection with its CRJ-900 jet aircraft (leased from CityJet), which can accommodate 90 passengers. The estimated flight time is 45 minutes.





3.4.2023 at 16:32