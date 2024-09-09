UK tour operators expand Scandinavian ski offerings with new direct flights to Scandinavian Mountains Airport

Two holiday operators are offering flights from London to Scandinavian Mountains Airport during Winter 2024-2025.

Crystal Ski Holidays, part of TUI, has announced new direct flights from London Gatwick to Scandinavian Mountains Airport for the 2025-2026 season, connecting British travellers to popular ski resorts in Sweden and Norway. The flights will operate from December 21, 2025, to April 12, 2026, offering easy access to destinations like Sälen and Trysil, with short transfers from the airport.

SkiStar, Scandinavia’s leading holiday operator, is also enhancing its offerings for the 2024-2025 season. Partnering with SAS, direct flights from London Heathrow to Scandinavian Mountains Airport will operate from February to March 2025.

Both partnerships reflect the growing popularity of Scandinavian ski holidays, known for reliable snow, diverse activities, and family-friendly experiences.

Ski resorts in Sweden and Norway will see various updates, including real-time lift status, improved snow reliability, and new family attractions. Popular resorts like Åre, Sälen, Trysil, and Hemsedal will introduce new ski slopes, parks, and enhanced infrastructure to provide a better experience for skiers of all levels.