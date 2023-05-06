U.S. asset manager Apollo seeks majority stake in SAS Scandinavian Airlines

U.S. asset manager Apollo Global Management plans to seek approval from Swedish and Danish regulators to acquire a majority stake in SAS AB as part of the Scandinavian airline’s rescue plan.

SAS has seen a significant decline in its value since filing for bankruptcy protection last year. Apollo’s interest in SAS has caused a surge in the airline’s shares. However, the deal would need to navigate European Union rules, which restrict non-EU ownership of airlines to less than 50%. Apollo, whose capital comes from European investors, is hopeful of obtaining approval.

The airline is also looking for other large investors and aims to raise equity as part of its bankruptcy plan. SAS has secured a $700 million loan from Apollo to fund its operations. The involvement of the Swedish and Danish governments, which hold around 22% each in SAS, is likely crucial for any deal.

SAS is expected to maintain its Scandinavian identity under a new owner. Apollo has previously invested in Sun Country Airlines and became the largest shareholder in Aeromexico.