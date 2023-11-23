Swedish Pilots’ Association files lawsuit against SAS over alleged hiring of illegally employed labour

The Swedish Pilots’ Association has taken legal action against airline SAS, alleging the hiring of labour under illegal conditions. The lawsuit claims a violation of the co-determination act, suggesting SAS employed labour without union negotiation. Beyond this, criticism targets SAS’s engagement with Baltic airline Smartlynx, allegedly hiring pilots and cabin crew through a Dubai-based company.

These workers, despite being based in Sweden, fall under United Arab Emirates labour laws, prompting concerns of disenfranchisement among employees. The agreements contain provisions deemed unacceptable in the Swedish labour market, denying basic rights such as vacations and sick pay.

The association denounces Smartlynx’s practices and suspects tax fraud, citing missing work permits within the EU and non-compliance with secondment laws in Sweden. These alleged actions not only impact employee rights but may also affect travellers and flight safety, according to Martin Lindgren of the Swedish Pilots’ Association. The union urges SAS to fulfil its legal obligations and choose subcontractors that uphold fair labour practices.

Source: SVT