Storm Pia moved North: many flights cancelled in Scandibavia

SAS cancelled several flights to and from abroad on the eve of Christmas Eve due to the week’s severe weather, creating difficulties in finding available seats for affected passengers. The disruptions caused by storm “Pia” continue to impact travellers, resulting in significant delays and cancellations, leading to operational challenges for the airline.

Irena Busic, SAS Sweden’s press officer, explained that the ongoing delays and cancellations necessitated a comprehensive reorganisation of crew, aircraft, and ground personnel due to their dispersed locations.

Specifically, flights between Oslo Gardermoen and destinations abroad, such as Gran Canaria, Alicante, Zürich, Paris, and Munich, have been affected. Additionally, flights from Oslo to Amsterdam and from Bergen to Trondheim were cancelled, posing substantial challenges for both passengers and the airline.

Busic expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers, especially during the holiday season, highlighting the airline’s efforts to find solutions. However, due to full bookings on most flights, securing available seats for rerouting affected passengers has become problematic.

Regarding the likelihood of passengers reaching their destinations before Christmas Eve, Busic admitted uncertainty, citing ongoing efforts to rebook all travellers.

As a response to the disruptions, SAS announced the deployment of an additional flight between Paris and Oslo on Sunday to mitigate the situation. Some people criticised SAS for cancellations while other airlines continued operations, indicating the need for better organisation on SAS’s part.

Despite frustrations, some passengers managed to find alternative routes independently to reach their destinations.

Meanwhile, Norwegian Airlines reported delays but no cancellations, attributing the delays to the residual effects of storm “Pia.”

Avinor’s communication director, Cathrine Framholt, acknowledged improved weather conditions but highlighted the logistical challenges for airlines dealing with aircraft misplaced due to the recent adverse weather, especially affecting European flights since Thursday.

