Storm causes over 100 flight cancellations in Denmark

Severe weather conditions, including strong winds and rain, have led to the cancellation of numerous flights in Denmark, particularly at Copenhagen Airport and Aarhus Airport. A significant number of the affected flights are operated by SAS.

Copenhagen Airport reported 101 flight departures cancelled out of a total of 750 scheduled on a Friday, with delays of around 30 minutes to an hour. SAS had cancelled over 50 flights but aimed to operate over 70 flights using larger aircraft despite the adverse weather.

Aarhus Airport also experienced cancellations, primarily affecting flights to Stockholm, Oslo, and Copenhagen. Travellers are advised to monitor airport websites for updates on their flights.