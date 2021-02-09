SAS will fly 180 routes from Scandinavia to Europe in spring and summer

SAS opens 180 direct routes from Scandinavia to Europe in its spring and summer traffic programmes, assuming travel restrictions have eased. In addition to reopening several routes, new destinations such as Stockholm-Barcelona, Oslo-Faro and Copenhagen-Larnaca are also launched.

Demand for air travel is increasing a little further down the line, especially to warmer destinations. SAS will therefore introduce more departures to several destinations around the Mediterranean. Even with the current tight travel restrictions due to Covid-19, there is hope that these will ease as vaccination rates increase and spread of infection in society goes down.

SAS will increase capacity on all domestic routes accordingly, as well as within the Nordic and to major cities in Northern Europe, to meet an increase in demand for leisure as well as business travel.

Safe travel with SAS

Flying is a safe way to travel during the pandemic, as the air onboard is unfavourable for transfer of infections. Over the past year, SAS has introduced a raft of measures and procedures to further ensure safe air travel.

More flexible options

Flexibility is important for travellers, especially now that travelling is more challenging than usual. SAS has therefore introduced more flexible rebooking options, to make it easier for our customers. Travellers can cancel international trips up until 72 hours before departure and receive a SAS Travel Voucher, valid as payment for any SAS destinations. For domestic trips in Sweden, Norway or Denmark, SAS offers free rebooking up until one hour before departure if you have a SAS Go Flex ticket. SAS Plus tickets are both re-bookable and refundable. This applies to both domestic and international travel. In addition, SAS offers a 24-hour money-back guarantee if customers have booked their trip through SAS.

Facts

SAS to open 180 direct routes from Scandinavia to Europe. SAS increases the number of departures to Alicante, Malaga, Mallorca, Alanya, Nice, Rome and Athens. SAS also opens new routes with departures starting at Easter to:

Barcelona from Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo

Larnaca (Cyprus) from Stockholm and Copenhagen

Chania (Crete) from Copenhagen and Oslo

Faro (Algarve coast) from Oslo

February 9, 2021, 10:30