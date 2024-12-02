SAS welcomes Danish State’s move to acquire controlling stake in Copenhagen Airport

SAS has expressed strong support for the Danish State’s decision to acquire a controlling stake in Copenhagen Airport, describing it as a pivotal development for Denmark’s infrastructure and connectivity. The airline sees this move as an opportunity to align strategic interests and enhance Copenhagen Airport’s position as a premier hub for Scandinavia and Northern Europe.

The decision comes at a time when SAS is expanding its operations from Copenhagen, aiming to establish the airport as a global gateway. This vision involves significant multi-billion-kroner investments from both SAS and Copenhagen Airport, aimed at boosting Denmark’s connectivity, driving economic growth, and generating new employment opportunities.

SAS President & CEO Anko van der Werff praised the Danish government’s initiative, calling it “a crucial step for Danish and Scandinavian connectivity.” He emphasized the importance of collaboration between all stakeholders to strengthen Copenhagen Airport’s role as a global hub, aligning investments and strategies for the benefit of the region.