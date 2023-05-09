SAS wants cabin crew to clean the toilets

SAS, the troubled Scandinavian airline, is facing backlash from cabin crew members over increased cleaning demands. The company’s management, led by CEO Anko van der Werff, is looking for ways to save money amidst the airline’s financial crisis. As part of cost-cutting measures, SAS wants cabin crew members to clean toilets after passengers, leading to a confrontation between the company and its employees.

Cabin crew members have been picking up visible waste on domestic flights for several years to avoid hiring external cleaning companies. Now, SAS wants to extend this procedure to cover Scandinavia starting in June, with a gradual implementation and ongoing evaluation. The company refers to these cleaning tasks as “Cabin tidy” and aims to expand them to flights lasting over three hours.

However, cabin crew members perceive the new requirements as being forced to clean toilets without using the term “cleaning,” causing confusion and dissatisfaction among employees. SAS spokesperson Karin Nyman denies that the staff will engage in thorough cleaning of toilets, stating that it involves wiping the sinks but not the toilets themselves. She acknowledges that the measure is a cost-saving effort aimed at improving competitiveness.

Negotiations between the company and employee representatives ended without reaching an agreement, leading to further central negotiations between unions and employers. According to sources, the management cites improved punctuality as another reason for the cleaning changes, as having the onboard staff responsible for cleaning would reduce reliance on external actors. However, some cabin crew members express concerns about the impact on flight schedules if they are required to clean on board.

