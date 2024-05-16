SAS unveils expanded winter destinations in Scandinavia

Responding to growing demand for winter adventures, SAS announces the addition of five new direct routes to popular Northern destinations: Tromsø, Kiruna, Rovaniemi, and Scandinavian Mountain Airport Sälen-Trysil.

These routes offer access to ski resorts and the chance to witness the northern lights. SAS will also increase frequencies to Tromsø, Longyearbyen/Svalbard, Luleå, and Åre-Östersund from Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm.

Chief Revenue Officer Erik Westman highlights the expanded connectivity between Europe, the US, and Asia. Additionally, SAS will enhance service to warm destinations and European ski hotspots.