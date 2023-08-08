SAS traffic figures show increase of 82% in passenger numbers in July 2023

2.4 million passengers travelled with SAS during July

2.4 million passengers travelled with SAS in July, the highest monthly passenger figure since before the pandemic. The number of passengers increased by 82 percent compared to the same month last year, which was negatively impacted by the pilot strike. SAS’ capacity increased by 84 percent and RPK by 92 percent, compared to the same month last year. The flown load factor was 86 percent during the month.

“The summer season continued with another busy month for SAS. 2.4 million passengers travelled with SAS in July, the highest passenger figure since before the pandemic. We are pleased to see the positive trend for passenger demand, with continued booking strength throughout the month of July”, says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

August 7, 2023 11:00