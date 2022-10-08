SAS Traffic figures September 2022: 2 million passengers (+72%)

Close to 2 million passengers travelled with SAS in September

In September 1.98 million passengers travelled with SAS, an increase of approximately 72% compared to the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased by approximately 53% compared with the same period last year. In comparison with last month, the total number of passengers increased by 7% and capacity decreased by 5%. The flown load factor for September was 78%, an improvement of 24 percentage points compared to September last year.

“We are pleased to see passenger numbers increasing again in September, to the highest numbers seen since the outbreak of the pandemic. We continue making SAS a financially stable airline as the transformation plan SAS FORWARD progresses. During the month we have been able to reach agreements on a large number of aircraft and equipment lease agreements, and we are grateful to those lessors who are working constructively with us. We are continuing to pursue additional lease amendments to achieve our targets”, says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

October 7, 2022 11:00