SAS traffic figures September 2021: +90%

More than one million passengers travelled with SAS in September

Customer demand has increased further and 1.1 million passengers flew with SAS in September. This is an increase of almost 90% compared to the same month last year. Capacity increased and was 74% higher compared with September last year. The load factor for September ended at 54%, which was 17 percentage points higher than the same month last year but is impacted by long-haul, which currently is driven primarily by cargo operations.

“Travel restrictions are easing up and we instantly see higher demand. We are very pleased we transported more than a million passengers for the third consecutive month and we increase capacity accordingly. Uncertainty regarding the pandemic and future demand remains. SAS has to stay agile and flexible to be able to quickly respond to customers’ willingness to travel,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Sep21 Change1 Nov20- Sep21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 2,137 70.3% 14,216 -32.7% RPK (Mill.) 1,127 151.4% 6,322 –50.6% Passenger load factor 52.8% 17.0 pp 44.5% -16.1 pp No. of passengers (000) 1,102 85.3% 6,032 -48.5%

Geographical development, schedule Sep21 vs. Sep20 Nov20- Sep21 vs. Nov19-Sep20 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental 356.0% 136.9% -77.0% -37.1% Europe/Intrascandinavia 273.4% 110.1% -42.4% -37.5% Domestic 30.0% -0.5% -31.5% -18.6%

SAS charter traffic Sep21 Change1 Nov20- Sep21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 144 149.1% 527 -46.2% RPK (Mill.) 108 136.2% 387 -54.1% Load factor 75.1% -4.1 pp 73.4% -12.7 pp No. of passengers (000) 46 133.6% 159 -44.2%

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Sep21 Change1 Nov20- Sep21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 2,281 73.8% 14,743 -33.3% RPK (Mill.) 1,236 150.0% 6,709 -50.8% Load factor 54.2% 16.5 pp 45.5% -16.2 pp No. of passengers (000) 1,148 86.9% 6,191 -48.4%

1 Change compared to same period last year. pp = percentage points

Preliminary yield and PASK Sep21 Nominal change1 FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 1.10 -12.5% -12.9% PASK, SEK 0.58 29.1% 28.6% Sep21 Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 88.1% Regularity 98.4% Change in total CO 2 emissions, rolling 12 months -47.4% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometre -12.4% Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 52%

Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres

ASK – Available seat kilometres

Load factor – RPK/ASK

Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)

PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months

Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)

From fiscal year 2020, we report change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

October 7, 2021 11:00