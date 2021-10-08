SAS traffic figures September 2021: +90%

More than one million passengers travelled with SAS in September
Customer demand has increased further and 1.1 million passengers flew with SAS in September. This is an increase of almost 90% compared to the same month last year. Capacity increased and was 74% higher compared with September last year. The load factor for September ended at 54%, which was 17 percentage points higher than the same month last year but is impacted by long-haul, which currently is driven primarily by cargo operations.
“Travel restrictions are easing up and we instantly see higher demand. We are very pleased we transported more than a million passengers for the third consecutive month and we increase capacity accordingly. Uncertainty regarding the pandemic and future demand remains. SAS has to stay agile and flexible to be able to quickly respond to customers’ willingness to travel,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.
|SAS scheduled traffic
|Sep21
|Change1
|Nov20- Sep21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|2,137
|70.3%
|14,216
|-32.7%
|RPK (Mill.)
|1,127
|151.4%
|6,322
|–50.6%
|Passenger load factor
|52.8%
|17.0 pp
|44.5%
|-16.1 pp
|No. of passengers (000)
|1,102
|85.3%
|6,032
|-48.5%
|Geographical development, schedule
|Sep21 vs. Sep20
|Nov20- Sep21 vs. Nov19-Sep20
|RPK
|ASK
|RPK
|ASK
|Intercontinental
|356.0%
|136.9%
|-77.0%
|-37.1%
|Europe/Intrascandinavia
|273.4%
|110.1%
|-42.4%
|-37.5%
|Domestic
|30.0%
|-0.5%
|-31.5%
|-18.6%
|SAS charter traffic
|Sep21
|Change1
|Nov20- Sep21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|144
|149.1%
|527
|-46.2%
|RPK (Mill.)
|108
|136.2%
|387
|-54.1%
|Load factor
|75.1%
|-4.1 pp
|73.4%
|-12.7 pp
|No. of passengers (000)
|46
|133.6%
|159
|-44.2%
|SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter)
|Sep21
|Change1
|Nov20- Sep21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|2,281
|73.8%
|14,743
|-33.3%
|RPK (Mill.)
|1,236
|150.0%
|6,709
|-50.8%
|Load factor
|54.2%
|16.5 pp
|45.5%
|-16.2 pp
|No. of passengers (000)
|1,148
|86.9%
|6,191
|-48.4%
1 Change compared to same period last year. pp = percentage points
|Preliminary yield and PASK
|Sep21
|Nominal change1
|FX adjusted change
|Yield, SEK
|1.10
|-12.5%
|-12.9%
|PASK, SEK
|0.58
|29.1%
|28.6%
|Sep21
|Punctuality (arrival 15 min)
|88.1%
|Regularity
|98.4%
|Change in total CO2 emissions, rolling 12 months
|-47.4%
|Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometre
|-12.4%
|Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions
|52%
Definitions:
RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres
ASK – Available seat kilometres
Load factor – RPK/ASK
Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)
PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)
Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months
Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)
From fiscal year 2020, we report change in CO2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.