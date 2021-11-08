SAS traffic figures October 2021: +130%

Passengers travelling with SAS continues to increase during October
In October 1.4 million passengers flew with SAS, an increase of more than 130% compared to the same month last year. Customer demand continues to increase and so does SAS’ capacity, which was 100% higher than the same month last year. The load factor for October was 62%, an improvement of 23 percentage points compared to October last year.
“It’s positive to see that the increase in travellers continues also after the summer season, and that the ticket sales are going up. In October, passengers flying with SAS increased by more than 250.000, compared to September. The ramp-up continues and both capacity and load factor are higher this month. We still face challenges and an unpredictable future, which makes it very important to stay competitive. We have to be agile to be able to respond to changes in customer demand going forward,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.
|SAS scheduled traffic
|Oct21
|Change1
|Nov20- Oct21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|2,369
|93.5%
|16,585
|-25.8%
|RPK (Mill.)
|1,426
|212.1%
|7,748
|–41.6%
|Passenger load factor
|60.2%
|22.9 pp
|46.7%
|-12.6 pp
|No. of passengers (000)
|1,349
|127.6%
|7,380
|-40.1%
|Geographical development, schedule
|Oct21 vs. Oct20
|Nov20- Oct21 vs. Nov19-Oct20
|RPK
|ASK
|RPK
|ASK
|Intercontinental
|266.5%
|101.8%
|-73.9%
|-31.2%
|Europe/Intrascandinavia
|420.7%
|188.5%
|-28.0%
|-27.3%
|Domestic
|43.5%
|2.1%
|-26.2%
|-16.8%
|SAS charter traffic
|Oct21
|Change1
|Nov20- Oct21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|140
|379.0%
|667
|-33.8%
|RPK (Mill.)
|121
|399.5%
|508
|-41.4%
|Load factor
|86.3%
|3.6 pp
|76.2%
|-9.9 pp
|No. of passengers (000)
|45
|371.5%
|205
|-30.6%
|SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter)
|Oct21
|Change1
|Nov20- Oct21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|2,509
|100.2%
|17,253
|-26.2%
|RPK (Mill.)
|1,547
|221.5%
|8,256
|-41.6%
|Load factor
|61.6%
|23.3 pp
|47.9%
|-12.6 pp
|No. of passengers (000)
|1,394
|131.5%
|7,585
|-39.9%
1 Change compared to same period last year, p p = percentage points
|Preliminary yield and PASK
|Oct21
|Nominal change1
|FX adjusted change
|Yield, SEK
|1.11
|-8.2%
|-9.6%
|PASK, SEK
|0.67
|48.1%
|45.7%
|Oct21
|Punctuality (arrival 15 min)
|81.1%
|Regularity
|98.4%
|Change in total CO2 emissions
|-34.3%
|Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometre,
|-11.9%
|Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions
|53.7%
Definitions:
RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres
ASK – Available seat kilometres
Load factor – RPK/ASK
Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)
PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)
Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl non-revenue and EuroBonus tickets), rolling 12 months vs rolling 12 months previous year
Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel) during the month
From fiscal year 2020 we report change in CO2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.