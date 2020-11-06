SAS traffic figures October 2020: -78.7%

The ongoing pandemic continues to severely impact SAS and reported traffic figures for October are broadly in line with September this year.

During the month, SAS carried just over 0.6 million passengers, down 78.7% compared to last year. Similarly, SAS reduced its capacity by 73.3% year-over-year. Compared to the previous month, demand, capacity and load factor remained broadly unchanged.

“Reported traffic is close to what we experienced in September and demand continues to be stronger for domestic than for European and Intercontinental travel, which is also reflected in the network and schedule we offer. Regretfully, the accelerated number of COVID-19 cases in October has led to reinforced restrictions across Europe, which naturally impacts the willingness to travel negatively. Even though we expect the low demand environment to be maintained for the next few months, our view remains firm that the ramp-up phase for the airline industry will continue until 2022 with demand returning to levels before the pandemic a few years thereafter” says Rickard Gustafson, CEO SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Oct20 Change1 Nov19-Oct20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 1 224 -72.3% 22 357 -53.9% RPK (Mill.) 457 -86.3% 13 259 -63.0% Passenger load factor 37.3% -37.9 p u 59.3% -14.6 p u No. of passengers (000) 593 -78.3% 12 315 -56.7%

Geographical development, schedule Oct20 vs. Oct19 Nov19-Oct20 vs. Nov18-Oct19 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental -97.1% -81.4% -69.6% -59.8% Europe/Intrascandinavia -88.2% -78.6% -64.8% -57.6% Domestic -56.3% -38.7% -42.3% -31.4%

SAS charter traffic Oct20 Change1 Nov19-Oct20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 29 -89.6% 1 008 -74.1% RPK (Mill.) 24 -90.9% 867 -75.6% Load factor 82.8% -11.2 p u 86.0% -5.0 p u No. of passengers (000) 10 -89.4% 295 -77.5%

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Oct20 Change1 Nov19-Oct20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 1 253 -73.3% 23 365 -55.4% RPK (Mill.) 481 -86.6% 14 127 -64.1% Load factor 38.4% -37.9 p u 60.5% -14.7 p u No. of passengers (000) 602 -78.7% 12 610 -57.6%

1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units

Preliminary yield and PASK Oct20 Nominal change FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 1,18 14,5% 20,7% PASK, SEK 0,44 -43,2% -40,1% Oct20 Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 91.7% Regularity 99.3% Change in total CO 2 emissions, rolling 12 months -57.2% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometre -5.3% Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 42%

Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres

ASK – Available seat kilometres

Load factor – RPK/ASK

Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)

PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months

Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)

From fiscal year 2020, we report change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

November 6, 2020 11:00