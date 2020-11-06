SAS traffic figures October 2020: -78.7%

The ongoing pandemic continues to severely impact SAS and reported traffic figures for October are broadly in line with September this year.
During the month, SAS carried just over 0.6 million passengers, down 78.7% compared to last year. Similarly, SAS reduced its capacity by 73.3% year-over-year. Compared to the previous month, demand, capacity and load factor remained broadly unchanged.
“Reported traffic is close to what we experienced in September and demand continues to be stronger for domestic than for European and Intercontinental travel, which is also reflected in the network and schedule we offer. Regretfully, the accelerated number of COVID-19 cases in October has led to reinforced restrictions across Europe, which naturally impacts the willingness to travel negatively. Even though we expect the low demand environment to be maintained for the next few months, our view remains firm that the ramp-up phase for the airline industry will continue until 2022 with demand returning to levels before the pandemic a few years thereafter” says Rickard Gustafson, CEO SAS.
|SAS scheduled traffic
|Oct20
|Change1
|Nov19-Oct20
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|1 224
|-72.3%
|22 357
|-53.9%
|RPK (Mill.)
|457
|-86.3%
|13 259
|-63.0%
|Passenger load factor
|37.3%
|-37.9 p u
|59.3%
|-14.6 p u
|No. of passengers (000)
|593
|-78.3%
|12 315
|-56.7%
|Geographical development, schedule
|Oct20 vs. Oct19
|Nov19-Oct20 vs. Nov18-Oct19
|RPK
|ASK
|RPK
|ASK
|Intercontinental
|-97.1%
|-81.4%
|-69.6%
|-59.8%
|Europe/Intrascandinavia
|-88.2%
|-78.6%
|-64.8%
|-57.6%
|Domestic
|-56.3%
|-38.7%
|-42.3%
|-31.4%
|SAS charter traffic
|Oct20
|Change1
|Nov19-Oct20
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|29
|-89.6%
|1 008
|-74.1%
|RPK (Mill.)
|24
|-90.9%
|867
|-75.6%
|Load factor
|82.8%
|-11.2 p u
|86.0%
|-5.0 p u
|No. of passengers (000)
|10
|-89.4%
|295
|-77.5%
|SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter)
|Oct20
|Change1
|Nov19-Oct20
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|1 253
|-73.3%
|23 365
|-55.4%
|RPK (Mill.)
|481
|-86.6%
|14 127
|-64.1%
|Load factor
|38.4%
|-37.9 p u
|60.5%
|-14.7 p u
|No. of passengers (000)
|602
|-78.7%
|12 610
|-57.6%
1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units
|Preliminary yield and PASK
|Oct20
|Nominal change
|FX adjusted change
|Yield, SEK
|1,18
|14,5%
|20,7%
|PASK, SEK
|0,44
|-43,2%
|-40,1%
|Oct20
|Punctuality (arrival 15 min)
|91.7%
|Regularity
|99.3%
|Change in total CO2 emissions, rolling 12 months
|-57.2%
|Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometre
|-5.3%
|Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions
|42%
Definitions:
RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres
ASK – Available seat kilometres
Load factor – RPK/ASK
Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)
PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)
Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months
Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)
From fiscal year 2020, we report change in CO2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.
