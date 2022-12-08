SAS traffic figures November 2022: +26%

1.7 million passengers travelled with SAS in November

In November 1.67 million passengers travelled with SAS, an increase of approximately 26% compared to the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased by approximately 20% compared with the same period last year. In comparison with last month, the total number of passengers decreased by 14% and capacity decreased by 17%. The flown load factor for November was 69%, an improvement of 8 percentage points compared to November last year.

“Passenger numbers are up 26%, year on year. Tracking our usual seasonality we will see lower passenger numbers during the winter season. We keep our focus on our transformation plan, SAS FORWARD, whilst at the same time we plan ahead. This is why we are excited to announce network additions such as New York JFK, as well as announcing our summer program soon”, says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

December 7, 2022 11:00