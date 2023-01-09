SAS traffic figures March 2023: 1.9 million travellers (+33%)

The number of passengers travelling with SAS amounted to 1.9 million in March, an increase of 33 percent compared to the same period last year. SAS’ passenger demand continued its positive trend with RPK increasing by 38 percent while capacity increased by 25 percent, compared to the same period last year. The flown load factor for March was 76 percent, an improvement by 7 percentage points compared to March last year.

“Passenger demand continues its positive trend. In March, 1.9 million passengers traveled with us, up 33 percent compared to the same month last year. Our flown load factor continues to improve and reached 76 percent in March. During the month, we added ten additional routes and more frequencies for the upcoming summer and autumn. We are preparing for a busy summer season with in total 30 new routes added to the summer traffic programme,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

April 12, 2023 11:00