SAS traffic figures March 2022: 1.4 million passengers

During March more than 1.4 million passengers travelled with SAS, an increase of 360% compared to the same month last year. SAS’ capacity increased at the same time by approximately 190% compared with the same period last year.

In comparison with last month, the total number of passengers increased by more than 50% and capacity was increased by 30%. The flown load factor for March was 69%, an improvement of 38 percentage points compared to March last year.

“The passenger numbers this month are the highest since the pandemic hit in March 2020. The ramp-up continues and we are increasing our capacity toward the summer peak season, also on the back of improved sales trends. We have added flights and destinations to the Mediterranean as well as to North America, that will be operated with our new, fuel efficient A321LR aircraft. At the same time, the need for transformation of our company remains and we continue with the SAS FORWARD plan, to secure a competitive and financially strong SAS for the future,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

April 7, 2022, 11:00