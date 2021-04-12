SAS traffic figures March 2021: -68.6%

Continued strict travel restrictions, but Easter holidays lead to an increase in travel during March.

In March 310,000 passengers flew with SAS, an increase of about 40% compared with February, but almost 70% lower than the same month last year. The increased demand led to an improvement in the load factor compared with February by 5 percentage points to 31%. The load factor continues to be generally higher on SAS’ Scandinavian and European traffic and amounted to 44% in March, which is an improvement of 2 percentage points compared with February.

“The number of passengers and future bookings has increased during the month, but from very low levels. The development of the demand for air travel is entirely dependent on ongoing vaccinations and travel restrictions can be eased and coordinated between countries and regions. Although the market for the aviation industry remains challenging, we succeeded in securing favourable financing agreements for future deliveries of aircraft from Airbus during the month. The new aircraft take us toward a unified fleet with significantly lower fuel consumption and emissions,” says Rickard Gustafson, CEO of SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Mar21 Change1 Nov20- Mar21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 865 -62,2% 4 285 -74,0% RPK (Mill.) 266 -76,1% 1 243 -88,4% Passenger load factor 30,8% -17,9 p u 29,0% -36,0 p u No. of passengers (000) 313 -68,6% 1,536 -83,2%

Geographical development, schedule Mar21 vs. Mar20 Nov20- Mar21 vs. Nov19-Mar20 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental -92,3% -50,3% -96,3% -75,8% Europe/Intrascandinavia -82,8% -81,6% -90,9% -84,8% Domestic -41,6% -36,8% -67,6% -46,0%

SAS charter traffic Mar21 Change1 Nov20- Mar21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 6 -94,7% 32 -96,1% RPK (Mill.) 2 -96,9% 12 -98,3% Load factor 40,8% -30,6 p u 38,6% -50,7 p u No. of passengers (000) 1 -97,6% 3 -98,6%

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Mar21 Change1 Nov20- Mar21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 870 -63,6% 4 317 -75,0% RPK (Mill.) 268 -77,4% 1 256 -89,0% Load factor 30,8% -18,8 p u 29,1% -37,1 p u No. of passengers (000) 313 -69,3% 1,539 -83,6%

1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units

Preliminary yield and PASK Mar21 Nominal change FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 1.29 26.7% 32.7% PASK, SEK 0.40 -19.9% -16.1% Mar21 Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 90.8% Regularity 99.4% Change in total CO 2 emissions, rolling 12 months -81.1% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometre -9.3% Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 47%

Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres

ASK – Available seat kilometres

Load factor – RPK/ASK

Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)

PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months

Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)

From fiscal year 2020 we report change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

April 12, 2021 11:00