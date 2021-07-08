SAS traffic figures June 2021: +50% vs May

Continued increase in passenger numbers in June

More than 600,000 passengers flew with SAS in June, an increase of some 50% compared with May. As a result of increased demand, SAS raised capacity during the month by almost 30% with a final load factor of 48%, up 12 percentage points compared with May.

“We are delighted to welcome more passengers in pace with the gradual increase in demand. SAS is continuing to open routes to popular summer destinations and is increasing capacity on existing routes to meet demand. In light of certain remaining restrictions, we are doing everything we can to facilitate a smooth travel experience for our passengers. The SAS Travel Ready Center digital tool allows passengers track updates to travel restrictions and prepare their trip online, thus ensuring everything is ready when they arrive at the airport,” says Karl Sandlund, acting CEO of SAS.