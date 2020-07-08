SAS traffic figures June 2020: -86%

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the total number of passengers was 86% lower compared to last year. From mid-June, SAS doubled its capacity to 30 aircraft and an additional 15 aircraft have returned to service in July.

SAS has increased its capacity and number of passengers as countries are gradually opening up. Compared to last month capacity has increased by 251 million available seat kilometres (ASK) and the number of passengers has increased by 269 thousand. In relation to last year, SAS experienced a 91% reduction in capacity and an 86% drop in the total number of passengers.

“We are pleased to welcome more passengers on board as we slowly start to rebuild our network and increase the connectivity to, from and within Scandinavia,” says Rickard Gustafson, CEO SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Jun20 Change1 Nov19-Jun20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 426 -90.1% 17 266 -42.9% RPK (Mill.) 223 -93.6% 11 084 -48.4% Passenger load factor 52.4% -29.1 p u 64.2% -6.9 p u No. of passengers (000) 328 -88.1% 9,729 -45.3%

Geographical development, schedule Jun20 vs. Jun19 Nov19-Jun20 vs. Nov18-Jun19 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental -99.1% -97.2% -52.3% -45.4% Europe/Intrascandinavia -96.3% -93.5% -49.4% -45.6% Domestic -72.1% -64.6% -37.6% -31.1%

SAS charter traffic Jun20 Change1 Nov19-Jun20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 2 -99.7% 850 -55.4% RPK (Mill.) 1 -99.9% 740 -56.7% Load factor 35.3% -55.3 p u 87.1% -2.6 p u No. of passengers (000) 0 -100% 242 -59.8%

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Jun20 Change1 Nov19-Jun20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 427 -91.2% 18 116 -43.6% RPK (Mill.) 223 -94.4% 11 824 -49.1% Load factor 52.3% -30.3 p u 65.3% -6.9 p u No. of passengers (000) 427 -85.5% 9,971 -45.7%

1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units

Preliminary yield and PASK Jun20 Nominal change FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 1.92 76.3% 82.8% PASK, SEK 1.01 13.2% 17.4% Jun20 Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 95.8% Regularity 99.7% Change in total CO 2 emissions, rolling 12 months -28.1% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometer -3,2% Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 42%

Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres

ASK – Available seat kilometres

Load factor – RPK/ASK

Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)

PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months

Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)

From fiscal year 2020 we report change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

July 7, 2020 11:00