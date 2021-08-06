SAS Traffic figures July 2021: 70% more passengers than in June

Increased travelling during the summer resulted in over a million passengers in July.

July was a month with an increased number of travellers. More than a million passengers chose to fly with SAS, which is an increase of almost 70% compared with June. Capacity was raised during the month with increased frequency and destinations. The load factor ended at 60%, which is the highest number since February 2020.

We see the numbers improving gradually which is pleasing. However, we do naturally remain cautious as there are still a high number of uncertainties ahead of us. The remaining travel restrictions are still affecting passengers and we do everything possible to give our customers a smooth travel experience. SAS is offering flexible tickets and rebooking possibilities. We also provide digital tools which help passengers track updates to restrictions to make it easier to travel,” says Anko van der Werff, President and CEO at SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Jul21 Change1 Nov20- Jul21 Change1
ASK (Mill.) 2 300 75.8% 10 012 -46.1%
RPK (Mill.) 1 370 107.1% 3 956 -66.3%
Passenger load factor 59.6% +9.0 pp 39.5% -23.7 pp
No. of passengers (000) 1 023 46.3% 3 891 -62.7%
Geographical development, schedule Jul21           vs.          Jul20 Nov20- Jul21   vs.   Nov19-Jul20
RPK ASK RPK ASK
Intercontinental 471.3% 160.1% -86.3% -49.8%
Europe/Intrascandinavia 145.3% 104.3% -63.3% -55.3%
Domestic 10.7% -2.8% -41.9% -22.7%
SAS charter traffic Jul21 Change1 Nov20- Jul21 Change1
ASK (Mill.) 157 790.8% 215 -75.2%
RPK (Mill.) 134 831.3% 157 -79.2%
Load factor 85.6% +3.7 pp 73.1% -13.9 pp
No. of passengers (000) 56 882.7% 64 -74.1%
SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Jul21 Change1 Nov20- Jul21 Change1
ASK (Mill.) 2 457 85.3% 10 227 -47.4%
RPK (Mill.) 1 504 122.5% 4 113 -67.1%
Load factor 61.2% +10.2 pp 40.2% -24.1 pp
No. of passengers (000) 1 079 53.0% 3 955 -63.0%

1 1 Change compared to the same period last year. pp = percentage points

Preliminary yield and PASK Jul21 Nominal change FX adjusted change
Yield, SEK 0.87 -21.3% -21.4%
PASK, SEK 0.52 -7.2% -7.4%
Jun21
Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 84.0%
Regularity 98.2%
Change in total CO2 emissions, rolling 12 months -63.8%
Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometre -13.0%
Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 56%


Definitions:
RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres
ASK – Available seat kilometres
Load factor – RPK/ASK
Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)
PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

August 6, 2021, 11:00

