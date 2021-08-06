SAS Traffic figures July 2021: 70% more passengers than in June

Increased travelling during the summer resulted in over a million passengers in July.
July was a month with an increased number of travellers. More than a million passengers chose to fly with SAS, which is an increase of almost 70% compared with June. Capacity was raised during the month with increased frequency and destinations. The load factor ended at 60%, which is the highest number since February 2020.
“We see the numbers improving gradually which is pleasing. However, we do naturally remain cautious as there are still a high number of uncertainties ahead of us. The remaining travel restrictions are still affecting passengers and we do everything possible to give our customers a smooth travel experience. SAS is offering flexible tickets and rebooking possibilities. We also provide digital tools which help passengers track updates to restrictions to make it easier to travel,” says Anko van der Werff, President and CEO at SAS.
|SAS scheduled traffic
|Jul21
|Change1
|Nov20- Jul21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|2 300
|75.8%
|10 012
|-46.1%
|RPK (Mill.)
|1 370
|107.1%
|3 956
|-66.3%
|Passenger load factor
|59.6%
|+9.0 pp
|39.5%
|-23.7 pp
|No. of passengers (000)
|1 023
|46.3%
|3 891
|-62.7%
|Geographical development, schedule
|Jul21 vs. Jul20
|Nov20- Jul21 vs. Nov19-Jul20
|RPK
|ASK
|RPK
|ASK
|Intercontinental
|471.3%
|160.1%
|-86.3%
|-49.8%
|Europe/Intrascandinavia
|145.3%
|104.3%
|-63.3%
|-55.3%
|Domestic
|10.7%
|-2.8%
|-41.9%
|-22.7%
|SAS charter traffic
|Jul21
|Change1
|Nov20- Jul21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|157
|790.8%
|215
|-75.2%
|RPK (Mill.)
|134
|831.3%
|157
|-79.2%
|Load factor
|85.6%
|+3.7 pp
|73.1%
|-13.9 pp
|No. of passengers (000)
|56
|882.7%
|64
|-74.1%
|SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter)
|Jul21
|Change1
|Nov20- Jul21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|2 457
|85.3%
|10 227
|-47.4%
|RPK (Mill.)
|1 504
|122.5%
|4 113
|-67.1%
|Load factor
|61.2%
|+10.2 pp
|40.2%
|-24.1 pp
|No. of passengers (000)
|1 079
|53.0%
|3 955
|-63.0%
1 1 Change compared to the same period last year. pp = percentage points
|Preliminary yield and PASK
|Jul21
|Nominal change
|FX adjusted change
|Yield, SEK
|0.87
|-21.3%
|-21.4%
|PASK, SEK
|0.52
|-7.2%
|-7.4%
|Jun21
|Punctuality (arrival 15 min)
|84.0%
|Regularity
|98.2%
|Change in total CO2 emissions, rolling 12 months
|-63.8%
|Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometre
|-13.0%
|Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions
|56%
Definitions:
RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres
ASK – Available seat kilometres
Load factor – RPK/ASK
Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)
PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)
August 6, 2021, 11:00