SAS traffic figures July 2020: -75%

André Orban
28

SAS capacity was down by 76% and the total number of passengers was 75% lower compared to the same period last year. The number of passengers remains low due to limited demand in the light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

SAS continues to resume flights to its destinations as demand returns and travel restrictions are easing. Compared to June, the number of passengers increased by nearly 300 thousand but showed a decrease of 2.5 million compared to same period last year. Domestic routes are showing the strongest recovery, whereas demand for Intercontinental and European travel remains weak.

We continue to note a slow recovery of demand, in line with our expectations. As demand slowly returns, we are pleased to gradually ramp up our operations while ensuring a safe travel experience for our customers and employees,” says Rickard Gustafson, CEO SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Jul20 Change1 Nov19-Jul20 Change1
ASK (Mill.) 1 308 -73.5% 18 575 -47.2%
RPK (Mill.) 662 -83.9% 11 746 -54.1%
Passenger load factor 50.6% -32.6 p u 63.2% -9.6 p u
No. of passengers (000) 699 -73.0% 10,429 -48.8%
Geographical development, schedule Jul20            vs.           Jul19 Nov19-Jul20     vs.    Nov18-Jul19
RPK ASK RPK ASK
Intercontinental -97.4% -87.1% -58.6% -50.6%
Europe/Intrascandinavia -84.7% -77.0% -56.3% -50.9%
Domestic -39.0% -16.0% -37.7% -29.7%
SAS charter traffic Jul20 Change1 Nov19-Jul20 Change1
ASK (Mill.) 18 -97.4% 867 -66.5%
RPK (Mill.) 14 -97.8% 754 -68.0%
Load factor 81.9% -12.5 p u 87.0% -3.9 p u
No. of passengers (000) 6 -97.7% 248 -71.0%
SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Jul20 Change1 Nov19-Jul20 Change1
ASK (Mill.) 1 326 -76.4% 19 442 -48.5%
RPK (Mill.) 676 -85.8% 12 500 -55.3%
Load factor 51.0% -33.6 p u 64.3% -9.8 p u
No. of passengers (000) 705 -75.2% 10,676 -49.7%

1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units

Preliminary yield and PASK Jul20 Nominal change FX adjusted change
Yield, SEK 1.10 27.6% 32.3%
PASK, SEK 0.56 -22.5% -19,6%
Jul20
Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 95.7%
Regularity 99.4%
Change in total CO2 emissions, rolling 12 months -36.1%
Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometre -3.5%
Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 39%

Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometers
ASK – Available seat kilometers
Load factor – RPK/ASK
Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)
PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)
Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months
Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)
From fiscal year 2020, we report change in CO2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

August 7, 2020 11:00

