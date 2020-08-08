SAS traffic figures July 2020: -75%

SAS capacity was down by 76% and the total number of passengers was 75% lower compared to the same period last year. The number of passengers remains low due to limited demand in the light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

SAS continues to resume flights to its destinations as demand returns and travel restrictions are easing. Compared to June, the number of passengers increased by nearly 300 thousand but showed a decrease of 2.5 million compared to same period last year. Domestic routes are showing the strongest recovery, whereas demand for Intercontinental and European travel remains weak.

“We continue to note a slow recovery of demand, in line with our expectations. As demand slowly returns, we are pleased to gradually ramp up our operations while ensuring a safe travel experience for our customers and employees,” says Rickard Gustafson, CEO SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Jul20 Change1 Nov19-Jul20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 1 308 -73.5% 18 575 -47.2% RPK (Mill.) 662 -83.9% 11 746 -54.1% Passenger load factor 50.6% -32.6 p u 63.2% -9.6 p u No. of passengers (000) 699 -73.0% 10,429 -48.8%

Geographical development, schedule Jul20 vs. Jul19 Nov19-Jul20 vs. Nov18-Jul19 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental -97.4% -87.1% -58.6% -50.6% Europe/Intrascandinavia -84.7% -77.0% -56.3% -50.9% Domestic -39.0% -16.0% -37.7% -29.7%

SAS charter traffic Jul20 Change1 Nov19-Jul20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 18 -97.4% 867 -66.5% RPK (Mill.) 14 -97.8% 754 -68.0% Load factor 81.9% -12.5 p u 87.0% -3.9 p u No. of passengers (000) 6 -97.7% 248 -71.0%

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Jul20 Change1 Nov19-Jul20 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 1 326 -76.4% 19 442 -48.5% RPK (Mill.) 676 -85.8% 12 500 -55.3% Load factor 51.0% -33.6 p u 64.3% -9.8 p u No. of passengers (000) 705 -75.2% 10,676 -49.7%

1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units

Preliminary yield and PASK Jul20 Nominal change FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 1.10 27.6% 32.3% PASK, SEK 0.56 -22.5% -19,6% Jul20 Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 95.7% Regularity 99.4% Change in total CO 2 emissions, rolling 12 months -36.1% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometre -3.5% Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 39%

Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometers

ASK – Available seat kilometers

Load factor – RPK/ASK

Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)

PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months

Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)

From fiscal year 2020, we report change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

August 7, 2020 11:00