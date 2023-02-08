SAS traffic figures January 2023: +89%

1.4 million passengers travelled with SAS during January
The number of passengers travelling with SAS amounted to 1.4 million in January, an increase by 89 percent compared to the same period last year. SAS’ passenger demand continued to be strong with RPK increasing by 68 percent while capacity increased by 22 percent, compared to the same period last year. The flown load factor for January was 68 percent, an improvement by 19 percentage points compared to January last year.
“January traffic came in at 1.4 million passengers, an 89 percent increase compared to January 2022. It is a healthy figure during the winter season when we, due to our usual seasonality, see lower passenger numbers. Our flown load factor of 68 percent exceeds the pre-pandemic level of 65 percent in January 2019. We continue to make progress with SAS FORWARD and our chapter 11 process in the U.S. We recently concluded our aircraft lessor negotiations, and we expect to achieve our targeted cost reductions related to annual aircraft lease and financing costs,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.
|SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter)
|Jan23
|Change1
|Nov22- Jan23
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|2,704
|22.1%
|8,351
|18.1%
|RPK (Mill.)
|1,825
|68.2%
|5,784
|46.3%
|Load factor
|67.5%
|18.5 pp
|69.3%
|13.4 pp
|No. of passengers (000)
|1,430
|88.6%
|4,566
|48.2%
1 Change compared to same period last year, pp = percentage points
|Geographical development, schedule
|Jan23 vs. Jan22
|Nov22- Jan23 vs. Nov21-Jan22
|RPK
|ASK
|RPK
|ASK
|Intercontinental
|87.8%
|25.9%
|81.7%
|36.4%
|Europe/Intrascandinavia
|70.9%
|26.4%
|31.7%
|9.8%
|Domestic
|61.7%
|21.9%
|30.9%
|9.5%
|Preliminary yield and PASK
|Jan23
|Nominal change1
|FX adjusted change
|Yield, SEK
|1.04
|22.5%
|16.7%
|PASK, SEK
|0.69
|71.0%
|62.9%
|Jan23
|Punctuality (arrival 15 min)
|73.1%
|Regularity
|98.8%
|Change in total CO2 emissions
|69.3%
|Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometre,
|3.3%
|Carbon offsetting of passenger-related emissions
|42.7%