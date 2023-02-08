SAS traffic figures January 2023: +89%

1.4 million passengers travelled with SAS during January

The number of passengers travelling with SAS amounted to 1.4 million in January, an increase by 89 percent compared to the same period last year. SAS’ passenger demand continued to be strong with RPK increasing by 68 percent while capacity increased by 22 percent, compared to the same period last year. The flown load factor for January was 68 percent, an improvement by 19 percentage points compared to January last year.

January traffic came in at 1.4 million passengers, an 89 percent increase compared to January 2022. It is a healthy figure during the winter season when we, due to our usual seasonality, see lower passenger numbers. Our flown load factor of 68 percent exceeds the pre-pandemic level of 65 percent in January 2019. We continue to make progress with SAS FORWARD and our chapter 11 process in the U.S. We recently concluded our aircraft lessor negotiations, and we expect to achieve our targeted cost reductions related to annual aircraft lease and financing costs,” says Anko van der Werff, President & CEO of SAS.

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter)Jan23Change1Nov22- Jan23Change1
ASK (Mill.)2,70422.1%8,35118.1%
RPK (Mill.)1,82568.2%5,78446.3%
Load factor67.5%18.5 pp69.3%13.4 pp
No. of passengers (000)1,43088.6%4,56648.2%

1 Change compared to same period last year, pp = percentage points

Geographical development, scheduleJan23           vs.          Jan22Nov22- Jan23   vs.   Nov21-Jan22
RPKASKRPKASK
Intercontinental87.8%25.9%81.7%36.4%
Europe/Intrascandinavia70.9%26.4%31.7%9.8%
Domestic61.7%21.9%30.9%9.5%
Preliminary yield and PASKJan23Nominal change1FX adjusted change
Yield, SEK1.0422.5%16.7%
PASK, SEK0.6971.0%62.9%
Jan23
Punctuality (arrival 15 min)73.1%
Regularity98.8%
Change in total CO2 emissions69.3%
Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometre,3.3%
Carbon offsetting of passenger-related emissions42.7%
February 7, 2023 11:00

