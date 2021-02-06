SAS Traffic figures January 2021: -85%

Reduced traffic programme and fewer passengers in January as a direct consequence of increased travel restrictions

During January, 280,000 passengers flew with SAS, a decrease of 28% compared to December, when demand was higher during the holidays. Compared to January last year, the number of passengers decreased by some 85%. Compared to December, SAS’ capacity decreased by 15%, which corresponds to a decrease of almost 78% compared to last year. The load factor was 30%, a decrease of about 3 percentage points compared to December and 37 percentage points in comparison to last year.

“During January, new travel restrictions have been introduced at short notice in Scandinavia and the rest of the EU. This means that as of February 1, all SAS’ international destinations have either requirement for quarantine, requirements for a negative PCR test or a general entry ban for non-residents. Reintroduced and extended travel restrictions have significantly reduced the demand for air travel and has forced SAS to adapt both the offered destinations and departures to the prevailing conditions. The increased restrictions mean that we estimate that demand, and thus our capacity, will remain at low levels for the rest of the winter season,” says Rickard Gustafson, CEO SAS.

SAS scheduled traffic Jan21 Change1 Nov20- Jan21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 801 -77.1% 2 748 -74.5% RPK (Mill.) 240 -89.5% 804 -89.1% Passenger load factor 29.9% -35.7 p u 29.3% -39.2 p u No. of passengers (000) 280 -85.2% 998 -83.7%

Geographical development, schedule Jan21 vs. Jan20 Nov20- Jan21 vs. Nov19-Jan20 RPK ASK RPK ASK Intercontinental -96.4% -81.2% -96.4% -80.5% Europe/Intrascandinavia -90.4% -83.9% -90.7% -83.2% Domestic -72.6% -53.2% -69.1% -41.6%

SAS charter traffic Jan21 Change1 Nov20- Jan21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 7 -95.8% 21 -95.9% RPK (Mill.) 3 -98.2% 8 -98.3% Load factor 38.9% -53.8 p u 38.1% -54.3 p u No. of passengers (000) 1 -98.7% 2 -98.5%

SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter) Jan21 Change1 Nov20- Jan21 Change1 ASK (Mill.) 808 -77.9% 2 769 -75.4% RPK (Mill.) 242 -90.1% 812 -89.6% Load factor 30.0% -36.9 p u 29.3% -40.2 p u No. of passengers (000) 281 -85.5% 1,001 -84.0%

1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units

Preliminary yield and PASK Jan21 Nominal change FX adjusted change Yield, SEK 1.20 22.6% 29.8% PASK, SEK 0.36 -44.1% -40.9% Jan21 Punctuality (arrival 15 min) 72.8% Regularity 98.4% Change in total CO 2 emissions, rolling 12 months -73.8% Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometre -7.5% Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions 43%

Definitions:

RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres

ASK – Available seat kilometres

Load factor – RPK/ASK

Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)

PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)

Change in CO 2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months

Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)

From fiscal year 2020, SAS reports change in CO 2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometres (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO 2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.

February 5, 2021 11:00