SAS traffic figures for February 2021: -89%

Continued strict travel restrictions in February led to a further reduction of the traffic programme and fewer passengers.
Through February, 225,000 passengers flew with SAS, a decrease of 20% compared with January this year and down some 89% year-on-year. SAS continued to adapt capacity (ASK) to lower demand and, compared with January, ASK declined 16%, which was almost 81% lower than last year.
“The travel restrictions continue to put pressure on demand, which has resulted in a further adjustment of offered destinations and departures in February. Strong demand for cargo services has enabled SAS to maintain parts of its intercontinental production, though this has resulted in a low overall passenger load factor of 26%. However, the load factor for our Scandinavian and European operations has stabilised at around 40% and even increased 4 percentage points for the month compared with January,” says Rickard Gustafson, CEO of SAS.
|SAS scheduled traffic
|Feb21
|Change1
|Nov20- Feb21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|673
|-79.7%
|3 421
|-75.7%
|RPK (Mill.)
|173
|-91.9%
|978
|-89.7%
|Passenger load factor
|25.8%
|-39.3 p u
|28.6%
|-39.1 p u
|No. of passengers (000)
|225
|-88.7%
|1 223
|-84.9%
|Geographical development, schedule
|Feb21 vs. Feb20
|Nov20- Feb21 vs. Nov19-Feb20
|RPK
|ASK
|RPK
|ASK
|Intercontinental
|-97.6%
|-72.7%
|-96.6%
|-78.9%
|Europe/Intrascandinavia
|-95.2%
|-91.4%
|-91.8%
|-85.2%
|Domestic
|-77.1%
|-65.2%
|-71.2%
|-47.7%
|SAS charter traffic
|Feb21
|Change1
|Nov20- Feb21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|6
|-97.0%
|26
|-96.2%
|RPK (Mill.)
|2
|-98.7%
|10
|-98.4%
|Load factor
|38.5%
|-52.9 p u
|38.2%
|-53.9 p u
|No. of passengers (000)
|1
|-99.1%
|3
|-98.7%
|SAS total traffic (scheduled and charter)
|Feb21
|Change1
|Nov20- Feb21
|Change1
|ASK (Mill.)
|678
|-80.6%
|3 447
|-76.6%
|RPK (Mill.)
|176
|-92.4%
|988
|-90.3%
|Load factor
|25.9%
|-40.6 p u
|28,7%
|-40.1 p u
|No. of passengers (000)
|225
|-89.0%
|1 226
|-85.3%
1 Change compared to same period last year. p u = percentage units
|Preliminary yield and PASK
|Feb21
|Nominal change
|FX adjusted change
|Yield, SEK
|1.37
|36.7%
|44.5%
|PASK, SEK
|0.35
|-46.0%
|-43.0%
|Feb21
|Punctuality (arrival 15 min)
|78.1%
|Regularity
|99.5%
|Change in total CO2 emissions, rolling 12 months
|-79.3
|Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometre
|-8.8%
|Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions
|44%
Definitions:
RPK – Revenue passenger kilometres
ASK – Available seat kilometres
Load factor – RPK/ASK
Yield – Passenger revenues/RPK (scheduled)
PASK – Passenger revenues/ASK (scheduled)
Change in CO2 emissions per available seat kilometres – SAS passenger related carbon emissions divided with total available seat kilometres (incl. non-revenue and EuroBonus), rolling 12 months
Carbon offsetting of passenger related emissions – Share of SAS passenger related carbon emissions compensated by SAS (EuroBonus members, youth tickets and SAS’ staff travel)
From fiscal year 2020 we report change in CO2 emissions in total and per Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) to align with our overall goal to reduce our total CO2 emissions by 25% by 2025, compared to 2005.